Sanders slams influence of pro-Israel groups on US democracy

In a post on X, Sanders warned that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other “billionaire-funded super PACs” are set to spend “tens of millions of dollars to defeat” Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate race.

“As a taxpayer, he understands that we should not be spending over a trillion dollars on the military and billions of dollars supporting the genocidal Netanyahu government in Israel,” Sanders said, speaking of El-Sayed.

“Whether it is AIPAC, AI or crypto, billionaire-funded super PACs will spend unlimited amounts of money to undermine democracy and defeat candidates who stand with working people and challenge their power. We cannot allow them to succeed,” Sanders added.

El-Sayed has described Israel’s war on Gaza as a genocide and has criticised US military aid to Israel, saying the money should instead be spent on Americans.

MNA