  1. Economy
Jun 29, 2026, 9:31 AM

EU discussing new loan to Ukraine of 30-45 billion euros

EU discussing new loan to Ukraine of 30-45 billion euros

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The European Union is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a new loan of €30-45 bln in the event that the conflict continues after 2027.

The European Union is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a new loan of €30-45 bln in the event that the conflict continues after 2027, said Pekka Toveri, the head of the Ukraine - EU parliamentary cooperation committee in the European Parliament.

"Discussions and planning for the future are already underway to ensure that there are no gaps in support after 2027," Toveri told the Izvestia news outlet.

Financing for Ukraine from the EU in 2026-2027 amounts to €90 bln euro, and additional tranches to the Kiev regime from Europe and other donors "should be around €30-45 bln," he added.

MNA 

News ID 245708

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