US, Israel to pay price for crossing Iran's red line

"We have prepared ourselves for all scenarios, and even plans have been made for after Imam Khamenei's martyrdom," Ghalibaf said in a televised speech on Sunday morning.

Ghalinaf issued the message following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. In his statement, Ghalibaf emphasized continuity of leadership, national unity, and determination to uphold the path of the Islamic Revolution.

Offering the Iranian nation on the great loss, Ghalibaf referred to the ongoing war with the Israeli regime and the United States. He said the Iranian operations targeting American and Israeli positions had demonstrated operational capacity and cohesion, surprising military analysts.

He emphasized that planning had been conducted for all scenarios, including the period following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, and said that with the formation of a leadership council, national cohesion and defensive capability would strengthen further.

Addressing the United States and Israel directly, Ghalibaf warned that crossing Iran’s red lines would carry consequences.

In remarks directed to the Iranian public, including critics of government performance, he acknowledged legitimate grievances while urging unity and caution against actions that could align with hostile agendas. He stressed that preserving Iran’s independence and territorial integrity remains paramount.

Concluding his message, Ghalibaf pledged that Iran would not allow its sovereignty or the aspirations of free peoples to be undermined.

