FM Araghchi writes message to Qatari PM

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, conveyed a letter written by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar in a meeting with to Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the country's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Takht-Ravanchi and Khulaifi discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and promote it, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement reached in October between the Hamas movement and the Israeli regime.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.

