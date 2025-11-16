  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2025, 2:11 PM

FM Araghchi writes message to Qatari PM

FM Araghchi writes message to Qatari PM

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, conveyed a letter written by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar in a meeting with to Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the country's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Takht-Ravanchi and Khulaifi discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and promote it, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement reached in October between the Hamas movement and the Israeli regime.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.

MNA/ISN1404082515768

News ID 238834

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News