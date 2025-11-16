Trump must know peace cannot be made by force

"We are not running away from negotiations," said Kharrazi in a speech on Sunday while addressing an international conference, entitled “International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense” in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meantime, the advisor to Iran's Leader added that "However, we are not prepared to negotiate under pressure from force of weapons and criminal actions."

"Therefore, my advice to Trump is to adopt a positive approach and show his readiness to negotiate based on equality and mutual respect. Then, he will see what the results will be," Kharrazi added.

He also said that the US president "must also know that we will not stop enriching [uranium] that is for peaceful purposes, Nor will we give up our defense power, nor our independence."

Kharrazi, who is the President of the Tehran-based Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) further said that "Iran has always shown that it is ready to negotiate, but a negotiation based on the principle of equality and mutual benefits. The problem is that the Americans are not ready for such negotiations. They want to advance their illegitimate goals by relying on economic pressures. This method is rejected, and the Iranians stand against bullying."

MNA/TSN3449425