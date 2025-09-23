Iraq welcomes countries recognizing Palestine

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the decisions of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal to officially recognize the State of Palestine, calling it a crucial step toward international justice.

In a statement reported by Al-Mayadeen, the Iraqi ministry emphasized that recognizing Palestine supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle to establish an independent state on all of their territories, with al-Quds as its capital.

The statement further highlighted that such recognition represents a fundamental move toward achieving international justice and reinforcing global support for Palestine.

