Luxembourg PM condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine

According to Al Jazeera and CNN, Frieden stressed that the only viable path forward is to ensure that the two-state solution becomes a tangible reality.

He further clarified that Luxembourg’s recognition of the State of Palestine is not an act of hostility toward Israel, but a stance against the policies of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

This statement follows similar moves by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, which officially recognized Palestine earlier. An official release from Australia’s Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry highlighted that this step supports the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

