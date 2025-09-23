  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2025, 10:56 AM

Luxembourg PM condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine

Luxembourg PM condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, Luc Frieden, criticized the ongoing violence in Gaza, calling it a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

According to Al Jazeera and CNN, Frieden stressed that the only viable path forward is to ensure that the two-state solution becomes a tangible reality.

He further clarified that Luxembourg’s recognition of the State of Palestine is not an act of hostility toward Israel, but a stance against the policies of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

This statement follows similar moves by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, which officially recognized Palestine earlier. An official release from Australia’s Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry highlighted that this step supports the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

MNA/6598439

News ID 236799

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News