Spanish FM rebukes Netanyahu claims on Palestine

In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Albares emphasized the growing international recognition of Palestine, citing a “real wave” of countries that have acknowledged its statehood since Spain, Ireland, and Norway did so in May 2024.

“The day that everyone recognizes the state of Palestine, we will have to move forward,” Albares stated during a United Nations meeting.

He expressed optimism that the right leaders will emerge on both sides to broker peace in the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinians.

Spain has emerged as a prominent voice calling for an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Albares criticized the “atrocities” and “endless killing” occurring in Gaza, reinforcing Spain's stance that both Israel and Palestine have the right to peace and security.

Israel began its campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has killed at least 65,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

Gaza is also suffering mass starvation caused by Israel’s deliberate blockade of aid into the territory.

Spain’s recent diplomatic efforts have included significant pressure on Israel to curtail the war, particularly during a UN General Assembly meeting where new countries recognized Palestine in addition to a long list already doing so.

Despite Netanyahu’s unwavering statement that there will be no Palestinian state, countries like France, Luxembourg, and Belgium have recently recognized Palestinian statehood.

This development came amid rising tensions, with Netanyahu accusing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of making “blatant genocidal threats” over his characterization of the war in Gaza as “genocide.”

The ongoing genocide in Gaza has fueled protests within Spain, prompting Sánchez to advocate for a ban on Israel from international sports events. This stance has led to Israeli accusations of antisemitism directed at the Spanish government.

MNA/Press TV