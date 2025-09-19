Iran to continue to support Syrian people

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani has told the members of the UN Security Council that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support the Syrian people and their efforts to restore peace, stability, reconstruction, and national reconciliation, in full harmony with the will of the Syrian people themselves.

The full text of Iranian Ambassador's speech at the UN session in New York is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”

New York, 18 September 2025



Thank you, Mr. President.

We thank Special Envoy Mr. Pedersen and Under Secretary Mr. Fletcher for their informative and insightful briefings. We have taken note of the statement delivered by Ms. Majd Chourbaji.

On the situation in Syria, I wish to make the following points:

First, on the humanitarian situation: The humanitarian situation in Syria is dire and continues to deteriorate. Critical funding shortfalls threaten life-saving aid operations, leaving millions of Syrians vulnerable. We commend OCHA, UN agencies, and humanitarian partners for their tireless efforts to deliver assistance under extremely difficult circumstances. Full, safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected communities, in strict accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, is essential.

Beyond the urgent need for humanitarian relief, Syria continues to confront profound economic challenges and an escalating food crisis. Inflation, devastated infrastructure, broken supply chains, energy shortages, and recurring drought threaten the very survival of millions. These hardships are the direct result of years of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria—measures that are illegal, illegitimate, and in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations. These illegal measures gravely hinder recovery, obstruct reconstruction, and exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people. They must be lifted in their entirety, without conditions, to allow Syria to rebuild its economy, restore livelihoods, and enable the safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Sanctions must never be used as instruments of political coercion or interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Second, on the security situation: The ceasefire arrangements remain fragile, while insecurity persists in Sweida and other regions. Terrorist groups such as Da’esh, Al-Qaida, and affiliated foreign terrorist fighters continue to destabilize Syria and the wider region, seriously undermining regional and international peace and security.

The Security Council must also not ignore the ongoing destabilizing and aggressive actions of the Israeli regime in Syria. Iran emphasizes that all foreign occupation must end. Israeli acts of aggression, including repeated airstrikes against Syrian territory, constitute flagrant violations of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The Council must not remain silent on these violations.

Third, on the political process: Lasting peace and stability in Syria can only be achieved through a comprehensive, Syrian-owned, and Syrian-led political process, free from foreign interference and coercion. This process must be genuinely inclusive of all communities. Excluding key groups would only deepen grievances, undermine legitimacy, and risk destabilizing an already fragile situation. Such a process must safeguard the legitimate rights and aspirations of all Syrians, while preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and national institutions. In this context, we support the recent diplomatic engagement of the Special Envoy with Syrian authorities in Damascus regarding the inclusive political transition.

Fourth, on Iran’s principled position: We reiterate that the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria must be fully respected. Any attempt to impose external agendas or fragment the country is unacceptable. We are concerned by agendas or demands for federalization or autonomy. Mishandled, these aspirations could fuel fragmentation and renewed conflict. Addressed responsibly through an inclusive national dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, they could instead contribute to reconciliation and stability.

Iran will continue to support the Syrian people and their efforts to restore peace, stability, reconstruction, and national reconciliation, fully in line with the will of the Syrian people themselves.

I thank you, Mr. President.

