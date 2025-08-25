Araghchi, Iraqi FM hold meeting on regional issues

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to Jeddah to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

During the meeting, Araghchi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their hospitality toward Arbaeen pilgrims, describing the annual commemoration as a symbol of solidarity and strength for Shia Muslims worldwide.

Both ministers strongly condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime in depriving the people of Gaza of basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine. They underlined the urgent need for concrete action by Islamic and Arab states to end the blockade, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza’s defenseless population, halt the ongoing genocide, and prosecute the perpetrators.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the two sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in political and economic fields. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement joint agreements, particularly the bilateral security pact, and accelerate completion of the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project.

MNA/