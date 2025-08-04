No IAEA inspector present in Iran: FM Spox.

Addressing his weekly presser, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei provided a report on the IAEA inspection of Iran's nuclear sites.

Currently, there are no inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) physically present in Iran, Baghaei told reporters, adding, "Naturally, Iran's cooperation with the agency should be regulated according to the latest resolution of the Parliament, and the government and the foreign ministry consider themselves obligated to regulate their interactions with the agency based on this resolution."

Tehran has clearly expressed its complaints and objections to the politicized performance of the IAEA many times, the Iranian senior diplomat said, adding, "We are still a member of treaties such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Iran, as a responsible country, adheres to the related documents as long as it is in these treaties."

According to the parliament’s resolution, IAEA inspectors are not permitted to enter Iran unless the security of the country's nuclear facilities and that of peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

