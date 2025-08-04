Iran considers any plan that guarantees right to enrichment

In a briefing on Monday, Baghaei stressed Iran's right to uranium enrichment as it is a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The spokesman addressed earlier remarks by Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which the latter had proposed the formation of a regional consortium hosting uranium enrichment, saying that “The idea of a consortium is not new,” having appeared in past negotiations without entering practical phases.

“Enrichment in Iran, as an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic’s rights under the NPT, is of paramount importance,” and any plan that secures this “will be open to our consideration,” he added.

According to Press TV, the spokesperson reiterated that any future talks with the United States would indispensably address the issue of the Islamic Republic’s demand for compensation from the US over the latter’s assisting the Israeli regime in Tel Aviv’s war on Iran in June, and Washington’s own military attacks on the Iranian soil towards the end of the war.

He said future talks – if those talks are ever possible – would “certainly differ from those before June 13,” referring to the date when Tel Aviv launched the act of aggression.

He criticized those dismissing this approach as legally uninformed and said international law holds violators responsible, citing past International Court of Justice rulings against the US’s intervention in Nicaragua and Washington’s actions against Iranian oil platforms.

On new US sanctions against Iranian individuals and shipping companies, Baghaei said the move “is absolutely contrary to international law” and disrupts global trade, but added, “We have learned how to preserve our country despite unlawful and oppressive sanctions.”

MNA