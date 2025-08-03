An IAEA delegation to visit Tehran next week

The consultations will focus on the political part of the process, and none of the IAEA inspectors will take part in this delegation, Al Mayadeen reported.

A new chapter in relations between Iran and IAEA will begin within the framework of the new piece of legislation recently passed by the Iranian Parliament to suspend the country's cooperation with the Agency after the Israeli regime and the United States conducted an aggression on the Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated the nuclear scientists.

Back on July 28, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Iran is still a party to the safeguards agreements of the IAEA and it is expected that a new manual will be defined with the UN Nuclear Watchdog.

Considering the piece of legislation approved at the Parliament, which is binding, Iran is mulling over how to continue cooperation with the agency.

Al Mayadeen added that one of the officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will travel to Iran within the next two weeks in order to discuss the technical issues.

The IAEA team will travel to Iran for the first time since the 12-day conflict between Iran and the US-backed Israeli regime.

The visit comes amid a significant diplomatic shift, with the IAEA delegation hoping to discuss a new framework for engagement, despite Iran’s announcement of refusal to grant access to its nuclear facilities.

