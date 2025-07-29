Iran fully ready to counter any possible aggression

According to Mehr News Agency, Tajikistan’s Minister of Defense, Major General Emomali Sobirzoda, held a phone conversation with Major General Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

General Sobirzoda congratulated General Mousavi on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff and expressed his condolences, saying that the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Bagheri and other military commanders, as well as innocent Iranian civilians, is a great sorrow for the government, people, and armed forces of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Emphasizing the deep cultural, linguistic, and historical ties between the two nations, the Tajik defense minister described the relationship between Tajikistan and Iran as one of brotherhood and added that the government and people of Tajikistan regard the Iranian people as their friends and accept them as true brothers.

General Mousavi, for his part, thanked the Republic of Tajikistan for showing support for Iran during the 12-day imposed war and added that General Bagheri always paid special attention to the Republic of Tajikistan and emphasized the development of bilateral relations between the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan. "Positive and effective steps have been taken in this direction, and I will continue this path,” he underlined.

He then briefed his counterpart on the course of the 12-day imposed war with the United States and the Zionist regime, saying, “This shameless crime proved to the world that although the United States and the child-killing Zionist regime do not adhere to any international norms or principles and fought with all their power against Iran’s armed forces for 12 days, they failed to achieve their goals and suffered heavy blows. That is why they requested a ceasefire in an attempt to save the Zionist regime.”

“We absolutely do not trust the promises and commitments of the Americans and the Zionists, and we are fully prepared to decisively respond to any possible renewed act of aggression,” Mousavi concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/6544909