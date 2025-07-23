IAEA team allowed to go to Iran "to discuss modality": Iran

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss "a new modality" on relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York.

The Iranian diplomat told reporters further that it is important to discuss with the Agency how to live up to the commitments under the new circumstances.

He stressed preserving Iran's right to uranium enrichment, saying that as regards the issue of enrichment, Iran will enrich uranium based on its needs. He also emphasized that Iran must have the capability to do everything it needs.

