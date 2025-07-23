  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2025, 6:48 PM

Iran deputy FM:

IAEA team allowed to go to Iran "to discuss modality": Iran

IAEA team allowed to go to Iran "to discuss modality": Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has said that his country has agreed to let a technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visit in the coming weeks.

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss "a new modality" on relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York.

The Iranian diplomat told reporters further that it is important to discuss with the Agency how to live up to the commitments under the new circumstances.

He stressed preserving Iran's right to uranium enrichment, saying that as regards the issue of enrichment, Iran will enrich uranium based on its needs. He also emphasized that Iran must have the capability to do everything it needs.

MNA/6539763

News ID 234652

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News