Gharibabadi meets with non-permanent members of UNSC

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, who traveled to New York to participate in two Security Council meetings and conduct some diplomatic consultations, held a meeting with 10 non-permanent members of the United Security Council at the Iranian mission's compound.

In the meeting, the recent aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the latest status of relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the recent bombardment of Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, and issues related to Security Council Resolution 2231 were discussed and reviewed.

