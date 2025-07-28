Putin, Netanyahu discuss Iran, Syria in phone call: Kremlin

It said Putin stressed the importance of upholding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and restated Russia’s readiness to help negotiate a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, TASS said.

The Russian president "among other things, emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, strengthening its internal political stability through respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic and religious groups of the population," according to the statement.

During the phone call, Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to help find diplomatic solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue. The broader tensions in the Middle East (West Asia) were also discussed.

Moscow emphasized its firm position that only peaceful solutions to regional conflicts can be considered, Kremlin added.

MA/PR