Turkey detains 150 suspects with links to ISIL terrorists

"As a result of the operations organized by our gendarmerie against the terrorist organization in 28 provinces, over the past two weeks we have arrested 153 people suspected of involvement in the activities of the ISIL," he wrote on his page on the social network X (former. Twitter).

Terrorist search operations were organized in Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, and Adana. The detainees are suspected of involvement in the activities of the ISIL, financing the illegal group and its propaganda on social networks.

Earlier, on June 1, the Anadolu agency reported the detention of one of the leaders of the ISIL, Ozgur Altun, on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is specified that the operation was carried out jointly by the national intelligence organization of Turkey and the interdepartmental intelligence service of Pakistan.

RHM/