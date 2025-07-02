Iran to vigorously respond to any renewed aggression by enemy

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in an interview with local Iranian media on Wednesday which took place on the sidelines of the morning ceremony to commemorate the senior commanders and nuclear officials recently assassinated by Zionist regime, saying “Those who were martyred were many great men and unparalleled human beings. Perhaps it will not be easy to meet men like Martyr Bagheri, Martyr Salami, Martyr Rashid etc., and the nuclear martyrs.”

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces recalled “Those martyrs had fought for 45 years, but the enemy thought that by hitting them, it would destroy the nervous system of the armed forces, without knowing that the armed forces are under the command of the Commander-in-Chief and will never fall apart.”

General Mousavi also warned the enemy to repeat the aggression, saying that Iran's response will be more devastating.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

