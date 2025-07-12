Commemoration ceremony of martyr Mohammad Saeed Izadi

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi, who was assassinated by the criminal Israeli regime, was held at Payambar-e-Azam Mosque in Tehran on Friday.

Mohammad-Saeed Izadi, known as Hajj Ramazan, was the commander of the Palestine branch in IRGC's Quds Force.

On June 13, the criminal Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, which led to the assassination of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.