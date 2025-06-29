Iran to firmly respond to Israel if aggression renewed

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said Iran is fully prepared to deliver a decisive response if the Israeli regime renews aggression, citing serious doubts about the enemy’s commitment to its obligations, including the ceasefire.

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi held a phone conversation with Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, during which they discussed the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime and the United States, as well as regional and bilateral issues.

In the call, Major General Mousavi stated that the aggression by the Zionist regime and the US occurred despite the Islamic Republic of Iran’s restraint and while indirect negotiations with Washington were underway. “These two regimes have shown no commitment to any international rule or norm, and this was proven to the world during the 12-day imposed war,” he said.

“We were not the ones who started the war, but we responded to the aggressor with full force. And since we seriously doubt the enemy’s commitment to its obligations, including the ceasefire, we are fully prepared to deliver a firm response in case of repeated aggression,” he emphasized.

Saudi Defense Minister, for his part, stated that the Saudi government did not merely condemn the acts of aggression, but made significant efforts to end the war and stop the aggression.

He also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of several commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces during the recent imposed war.

Both sides emphasized the continuation of consultations to develop bilateral relations and to help establish security and stability in the region, underlining the important role of Iran and Saudi Arabia in achieving this goal.

MNA/6515177