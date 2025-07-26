Iran interior min. orders probe into Zahedan terrorist attack

In a phone call with Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province Mansour Bijar, the interior minister, in addition to offering condolences to the noble people of Sistan and Baluchestan province, he ordered the investigation into the dimensions of the terrorist attack after receiving a report of the terrorist attack on Zahedan courthouse.

Mo’meni called for the immediate treatment of the injured in the tragic terrorist attack.

The armed terrorists launched an attack on the judiciary building in Iran's Zahedan on Saturday morning.

According to the report, 6 people were martyred and 22 others were injured. Three terrorists were also killed in clashes with security forces.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

MA/6541901