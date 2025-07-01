Iran FM warns Europe not to complicate path of diplomacy

In a phone call with the Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against what he called the “destructive approach” of several European countries.

"We stopped our defensive operations and showed our goodwill after the Zionist regime's aggression stopped. This action clearly shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran, unlike the warmongering Zionist entity, neither initiated the war nor does it wish to continue it," the top Iranian diplomat underscored.

Araghchi criticized the positions of some European countries and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency during the recent meeting of Agency's Board of Governors and the subsequent resolution, and their continued support for the Zionist regime's and US aggression against Iran and their failure to condemn the aggressors' dangerous action in targeting Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities. He warned that the continuation of such a destructive approach by several European countries would complicate the existing conditions and make the path of diplomacy more difficult.

Kallas, for her part, emphasized that there is no evidence that Iran's nuclear program is expanding to build nuclear weapons. She also stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, as well as support for ongoing efforts for a de-escalation and establishing stability in the region.

MNA/6517861