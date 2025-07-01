Iranians' unity comes as a surprise to US, Israel: Atwan

The 12-day war between Iran and the United States and Israel is considered a turning point in the modern history of Iran and the region. This war not only demonstrated the strength and resilience of the Iranian nation against the Zionist regime and the United States' aggression, but also demonstrated the unprecedented unity among the people and their support for the Islamic Establishment.

To discuss the issue, Mehr correspondent reached out to Abdel Bari Atwan, who is a British-based Arab analyst, a summary of which is as following:

In response to the question, "Israel thought that by launching a surprise attack in the early hours of June 13 and assassinating Iranian military and security officials, it could create some kind of confusion and despair in Iran. However, such a plot was thwarted by the commander of all Iranian forces, namely the Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by replacing the martyred commanders that day. What was the reason for this Israeli miscalculation?

"Israel was shocked by Iran’s high level of preparedness in dealing with this aggression and also by Iran’s power. Israel is used to always using the policy of creating shock and assassination, but the Iranians were able to bring everything under their control swiftly and respond to it at an unprecedented pace. Just a few hours after the aggression, Iranian missiles targeted the depths of Israel, and the Zionists did not expect it. Another issue is that Israel expected the Iranians to revolt against the government and the Islamic Revolution," the Arab analyst replied.

In response to the question that "The Western states and the Israeli regime pinned hope on internal division in Iran and political turmoil in the country after Israeli aggression but the Iranians maintained their unity against the aggressor. What do you think the reasons are for that?" Atwan said that "It is impossible for the great Iranian nation to side with the aggressor, usurper, namely the Israelis. The Iranian nation surprised America, Israel, and Netanyahu and showed that it stands in the same trench as their Leader's and Revolution's. And although this nation may have differences with this political leaders and Revolution, it will never betray and commit big treason and stand on the side of Iran's enemies. Therefore, I once again salute this great nation that set aside its differences and stood in the same trench as its government and leadership. This was very clear and shocked Israel and America."

In reply to the question, "As a prominent international expert, what is your assessment of the winners and losers of the imposed war against Iran?" he explained "There is no talk of defeat. This is a huge victory for Iran. Who did Iran confront? Iran confronted America, the greatest superpower in history. Iran also confronted the Zionist gangs supported by the West. Iran won. and Israel was defeated because it did not win. This is the result of the war, and it is a very powerful shock, blow, and slap to America and the Israeli enemy. Now all the equations have changed, and Iran has changed all the equations."

As regards the possibility of renewed Israeli aggression on Iran after the fragile ceasefire, the prominent Arab analyst said "The issue is clear. Israel was defeated and Netanyahu is in a disastrous situation. As I said, Netanyahu claimed to have achieved a historic victory, but he did not repeat it his claim after that and did not say what hea meant by this historic victory. Arab brothers in occupied Palestine told me that the scale of the destruction is extraordinary and that Iranian missiles have destroyed skyscrapers in the heart of Tel Aviv. Also, 18- and 20-story buildings have been completely destroyed. Iranian missiles have hit Israeli government and military centers with very high accuracy and have destroyed them."

"This is a reality. Netanyahu has now failed. The Israelis are also holding him accountable and saying to him: Where is this victory? You have destroyed our home, destroyed us, and defamed us."

In response to the question "It seems that Israel has plans to attack other prominent countries in the Islamic world after Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. What is your assessment? Will Israel also attack other countries in the region?" Atwan said that "With its steadfastness, Iran protected the entire Arab region. With this resilience and defeat of Israeli aggression and a strong response to it, Iran created immunity for many countries. Look, Israel asked America for help, while Iran did not ask anyone for help at all. Iran alone shouldered responsibility. Iran did not ask Russia for any support or weapons supplies."

