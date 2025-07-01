Iran sets condition for resuming talks with US

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said in an interview with CBS that nuclear talks between Iran and the US won’t resume unless the US ends military threats.

"To decide whether to resume talks, we must first ensure that Washington will not again exploit the talks for military aggression," he said, adding, "The doors of diplomacy will never be closed."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat underlined that enrichment is an advanced, science-based industry. "If this industry is damaged or destroyed, we can quickly repair the damage and overcome the setbacks to make progress in this industry again. Enrichment technology and knowledge cannot be destroyed by bombing."

"Our country's peaceful nuclear program has become a source of national pride and dignity," he further cited.

He also stressed that Iran has gone through 12 days of imposed war; therefore, the Iranian nation will not easily back down from enrichment.

"During the war, we demonstrated our strength and will to defend ourselves, and we will continue to do so in the event of any aggression."

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also jumped on the bandwagon and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, Iranian armed forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal aggression.

MNA/Alalam channel