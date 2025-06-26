"Ending war initiated by Zionist regime decided by IRGC"

The IRGC issued a detailed statement on the 12-day Zionist regime war, saying that the Iranian side with their crushing reponse imposed a ceasefire on the aggrssors.

The statement read that the IRGC forces under the command of the all Iranian armed forces Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the support they received from the noble Iranian nation conducted Operation True Promise III in 22 different waves to target and hit various srtategic center in the occupied territories.

The successful punishment of the aggressors continued to prove to and rebuke the enemy that they had miscalculated Iran's military power.

Elsewhere in the statement, the IRGC offered condolences over the martyrdom of senior commanders and civilian people during the aggression.

The Guards further referred to the unparalleled role of the commander of all Iranian forces Ayatollah Khamenei in the 12-day war, saying that the nation was united behind the Leader and the armed forces became zealous and ardent warriors to impose their will on the enemy.

"The entry of the criminal and already defeated American army into the battlefield to save the desperate soldiers of the Zionist army also failed to change the equations in the regime's favor. With Iran's retaliatory missile attack on the American base in Al-Udeid in Qatar, in the form of "Operation Besharat Fath", the message of Iran's might was once again conveyed to them."

"It is worth noting that the Zionist terrorist army was the initiator of the imposed war, but its end was up to the zealous and brave sons of the nation in the armed forces, especially the IRGC Aerospace Force, during the 22nd wave of Operation True Promise III," it further read, adding that the last wave pressured the enemy to call for a ceasefire.

Once again, with the help of God, in the presence of the heroic Iranian nation and the families of the martyrs, we pledge not to give up for a moment in line with the aim of the withdrawal of the occupying America from the region and the destruction of the child-killing Zionist regime, as the strategic and fixed IRGC goals, because true stability and peace in the region depend on these two blessed goals, and to achieve these goals, we will not leave alone the enemy and will not hesitate to take any action to continuously punish them.

