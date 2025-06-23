Iran wants US to pay for its aggression directly

Iran wants the United States to “directly pay for the war, rather than standing behind Israel and pursue its project without having to pay the cost,” the official told CNN on Monday.

The decision by US President Donald Trump to order strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday sparked a wave of anti-US sentiment in Iran, with people calling for retaliation.

A large anti-US and anti-Israel protest took place in Tehran on Sunday evening, demanding revenge. After Israel launched an aggression on Iran 11 days ago, Iranian armed forces launched waves of missile and drone strikes against targets in occupied Palestinian territories.

“Morale is high and the immense demand by the Iranian people to strike Israel is unprecedented,” the official told CNN, adding that calls by the Iranian public to strike Israel are “an element in intensifying Iran's battle plans.”

The official added that Iran believed that calls for a temporary pause to the war were a “deception in order to assess Iran’s preparedness for continuing the war.”

The official added that Iran estimated the war could last up to two years and that Iran was prepared for that.

