Egyptian FM consults with Witkoff over Israel attack on Iran

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo believes that there is no military solution to the recent tensions in the region, and that a peaceful settlement and political dialogue remain the only possible path to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement tha this issue was raised during a telephone call, within the framework of coordination and consultation between Egypt and the United States on dangerous and rapidly changing regional developments.

Abdelatty emphasized to Witkoff the urgent need to reduce tensions, achieve a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli regime, and resume US-Iran nuclear talks.

