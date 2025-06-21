Iran FM warns US not to engage in Israeli war on Iran

Araqchi said it would be “very, very dangerous for everyone” if the United States becomes actively involved in the war along with the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat was speaking to reporters in Istanbul after attending diplomatic negotiations with Europeans in Geneva, the AP reported.

Araqchi warned that American military involvement “would be very unfortunate.”

In a televised message on June 18, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei cautioned the US against the “irreparable damages” it will suffer in case of military action against Iran, stressing that the Iranian nation will never surrender.

“Of course, the Americans who are familiar with the policies of this region know that the US entering in this matter (war) is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter. The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily,” the Leader cautioned.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of scores of top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 18 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 21 as part of Operation True Promise III.

