Jun 21, 2025, 4:34 PM

Araghchi discusses Israel aggression with Egypt FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Egyptian counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday.

Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a meeting on the sidelines an OIC meeting in Istanbul.

An extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states was held to review the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran.

The extraordinary meeting of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation began in Istanbul with the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and foreign ministers and representatives of other members of the organization.

This meeting is scheduled to discuss the issues related to the Zionist regime's aggression against Iranian territory.

