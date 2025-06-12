  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2025, 11:46 AM

IRGC's Ghaani says;

Iran defense sector rapidly advanced after attack on Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani highlighted rapid military advancements after launching Operation True Promise II against Israel.

The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Speaking on recent developments on Thursday, he said, “The Islamic Republic is sitting at the negotiation table with wisdom and resourcefulness.”

He further stressed that Iran is no longer waiting on negotiations and has shifted focus toward boosting national strength.

“Know that the country is no longer held back by talks. In the defense sector, what has been achieved in just 5 or 6 months after Operation True Promise 2 is so advanced that it has left everyone astonished.”

This is a developing story...

