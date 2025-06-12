Iran fully prepared for any scenario; IRGC chief warns

The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for all military scenarios, Major General Salami said Thursday.

His comments came as reports indicated that the United States had raised alert levels at its embassies and military bases across West Asia, amid speculation of a possible Israeli strike on Iran.

“The enemy sometimes threatens us with military action,” Salami stated. “We have always said and we say today that we stand fully ready for any scenarios, situations, and circumstances.”

He emphasized Iran’s long-standing experience with warfare, noting that the country has “built strength and developed a strategy” and actively monitors the enemy’s depth.

Salami dismissed any comparison between Iran and the oppressed people of Gaza, stressing that “the enemy thinks it can fight Iran the same way it fights defenseless Palestinians who are under an Israeli siege,” adding, “We are war-tested and experienced.”

He further warned the enemy not to make any miscalculations and to think twice about the repercussions of its measures.

“We are ready, and this is the reality we have been living with for years because being prepared for a war on any scale is our job and duty,” he emphasized.

The IRGC commander also addressed economic and diplomatic pressure, saying, “The enemy wants to isolate us politically and impose sanctions, but Iran is so influential that no one can exclude it from regional and global equations.”

Salami further revealed details of an Iranian intelligence operation targeting Israel, adding that the operation resulted in the acquisition and transfer of extensive sensitive data on Israel’s secret nuclear program from the occupied territories to Iran.

He described the Israeli security system as “permeable and threadbare,” asserting that the intelligence success demonstrated Iran’s superiority in this domain.

“This was also an example of our victory in the intelligence warfare,” Salami concluded.

MNA/TSN3333852