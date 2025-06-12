Iran's Armed Forces commander orders largescale drills

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has ordered the launch of the 2025 series of nationwide military drills, known as the Drills of Authority, with the code phrase "Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH)."

According to Bagheri, the purpose of these exercises is to enhance the defensive strength, operational readiness, and deterrence capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.

This year’s drills have been scheduled with modifications to the regular military calendar and are designed to respond to evolving regional threats and adversary movements.

