  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2025, 1:45 PM

Amid regional tensions;

Iran's Armed Forces commander orders largescale drills

Iran's Armed Forces commander orders largescale drills

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran's Chief of Staff of Armed Forces ordered the launch of military drills aimed at enhancing defensive and deterrence capabilities.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has ordered the launch of the 2025 series of nationwide military drills, known as the Drills of Authority, with the code phrase "Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH)."

According to Bagheri, the purpose of these exercises is to enhance the defensive strength, operational readiness, and deterrence capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.

This year’s drills have been scheduled with modifications to the regular military calendar and are designed to respond to evolving regional threats and adversary movements.

MP/TSN channel

News ID 232997

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News