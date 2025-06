Reza Najafi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna addressed the Board of the Governors meeting on Wednesday where he said that the three European participants in the JCPOA (2015 nuclear agreement) are in no legal position to activate the snapback mechanism in the JCPOA as their action would violate the 2231 UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the deal.

This item is being updated...