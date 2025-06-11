Araghchi says Iran will have strong reaction to E3 resolution

Amid a looming anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Abbas Araghchi took to the X on Wednesday to remind the three European participants to the JCPOA that "The E3 have had SEVEN YEARS to implement their JCPOA commitments. They have utterly failed, either by design or ineptitude."

"Instead of displaying remorse or a desire to facilitate diplomacy, the E3 is today promoting confrontation through the absurd demand that Iran must be punished for exercising its right under the JCPOA to respond to non-performance by counterparts," the foreign minister also said.

Araghchi also warned the three major European powers that another strategic mistake by passing the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA BoG will compel Iran to react strongly.

"As I have warned: Another major strategic mistake by the E3 will compel Iran to react STRONGLY. Blame will lie solely and FULLY with malign actors who shatter their own relevance," he concluded his post.

MNA