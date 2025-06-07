Latest IAEA report attests to peaceful nature of Iran program

In an explanatory note published on Saturday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) addressed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s latest report, titled “NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran”, to the agency’s Board of Governors on May 31, 2025.

The confidential IAEA report only claimed that Iran had failed to report its nuclear activities at three undeclared locations and raised concerns about the country’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, according to a repot by Press TV.

“Regarding the director general’s report, the absence of any evidence of diversion towards military objectives once again confirms the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. There is no credible evidence to prove that the remaining issues posed a proliferation risk,” the AEOI said.

As stated in the report, the note explained, “Iran continues to cooperate with the agency on matters related to the routine implementation of safeguards, and the agency conducts extensive verification efforts in Iran commensurate with Iran’s nuclear fuel cycle and activities.”

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran emphasized that the IAEA should employ credible sources for its evaluations to maintain the agency’s objectivity.

“It is a well-established expectation that agency assessments are based solely on verified, credible, and undisputed sources. Reliance on unverified information derived from open sources or information provided by third parties known to the Secretariat, contradicts the principles of objectivity, impartiality, and professionalism that underpin the agency’s mission.”

Stressing that the inclusion of some irrelevant issues in the IAEA’s report contradicts the agency’s professionalism, objectivity, and impartiality, the atomic agency said, “Sixty-percent uranium enrichment is not prohibited under the NPT, and Iran’s 60% enrichment and stockpiles are fully under the agency’s monitoring and verification.”

The AEOI also underlined that all of Iran’s nuclear materials and activities have been “fully declared to and verified by the agency.”

The Iranian officials have previously censured the confidential report by the IAEA, warning that any politically motivated move against the Islamic Republic could derail Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The agency has over the past years levied multiple politically-tainted accusations against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear file despite its own reports that have on numerous occasions attested to the peacefulness of Tehran’s nuclear program.

MNA