Pezeshkian, MBS discuss developing Iran-Saudi Arabia ties

In a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, President Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to the Saudi government and people on Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the religious bond will inspire greater cohesion among Islamic countries and elevate the dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

According to the president, Iran is ready to expand friendly, brotherly, and s with all Muslim nations, especially Saudi Arabia. Iran is determined to deepen cooperation with Islamic countries in all areas and to help ensure peace, security, and welfare for Muslim nations, as well as to secure the shared interests of the Islamic Ummah.

Bin Salman thanked President Pezeshkian for his phone call, congratulating the Iranian government and people on the Islamic occasion. He also expressed hope that this Eid will bring blessings and progress for the Islamic Ummah, particularly for the two great nations of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince confirmed President Pezeshkian’s stance on unity in the Islamic world and described steps toward strengthening ties between the two countries as significant and valuable.

He argued that not only Iran and Saudi Arabia but also all Islamic countries will benefit from this positive process, adding that Riyadh is ready to develop relations with Tehran.

MP/