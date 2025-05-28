Iran urges end to Israel atrocities at BRICS security session

Ahmadian made the remarks at the BRICS member states security meeting, which kicked off in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

Speaking at the meeting, the Iranian security chief said that holding such an important meeting, especially on the sidelines of the Moscow security summit, shows that independent countries want to establish security with the participation of nations and based on the principle of multilateralism.

Addressing the BRICS states, he said, "An end to the Zionist crimes in Gaza is the common desire of all freedom-seekers, and we cannot remain silent in the face of such crimes."

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be held at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow from May 27 to 29, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

More than 129 delegations from 105 countries — members of BRICS, the SCO, ASEAN, the CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO, and other international organizations — have confirmed their participation in the forum.

The agenda of the meeting of high representatives will focus on matters of international cooperation in the field of security. In particular, discussions will center around the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and better suited to modern realities.

