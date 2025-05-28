The meeting of the top security officials of the BRICS countries officially began on Wednesday in the Russian capital.

Iran, which joined the BRICS bloc in 2024, is represented at the session by Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow from May 27 to 29, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

More than 129 delegations from 105 countries — members of BRICS, the SCO, ASEAN, the CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO, and other international organizations — have confirmed their participation in the forum.

The agenda of the meeting of high representatives will focus on matters of international cooperation in the field of security. In particular, discussions will center around the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and better suited to modern realities.

The BRICS group of emerging economies welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

In 2024, the BRICS economic alliance flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia as the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as it could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

MP/TSN channel