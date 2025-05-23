Iranian armed forces vow crushing response to any aggression

The General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces issued a statement on Friday to mark the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr from Iraqi Baathist regime in 1982 that "The armed forces will respond with strength and authority to any threat or wrongful action that targets the sacred goals and values of the Islamic Revolution."

The statement further read that, "The shameless President of the United States would do better to review the history of the Islamic Revolution, the Sacred Defense, and the True Promise operations 1 and 2 before speaking about proud Iran, so that he may somewhat come to terms with his miscalculations."

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

On May 24, 1982, Iranian armed forces liberated the city of Khorramshahr in a large-scale operation code-named Beit Ol-Moqaddas from the foreign-backed Baathist dictatorial regime of Saddam Hussein.

MNA