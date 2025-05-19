Trump call with Putin ends after more than two hours: WH

A phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to reach a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv began on Monday, a White House official confirmed, according to Anadolu Agency.

Trump first announced that he would be holding the call with the Russian leader in a social media post on Saturday. The Kremlin later that day confirmed that the conversation would be taking place.

Trump also said he will also discuss trade issues with the Russian president.

The call follows a report by CNN citing the Ukrainian presidency that Trump started the day’s diplomacy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instead of Putin, although the US president earlier announced otherwise. Trump had said he would call Putin at 10 am (1400GMT), followed by a call with Zelenskyy and NATO officials.

It is unclear what prompted the reported change in plans. The White House declined to confirm or deny whether the Trump-Zelenskyy call had indeed taken place.

Trump described the talks as a step toward ending the “bloodbath” claiming over 5,000 soldiers weekly. “HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY,” he posted on Truth Social.

The call comes after Russian and Ukrainian delegates held their first direct talks in over three years in Istanbul on Friday.

