No US military in Ukraine, Trump says

"We don't have [military] boots on the ground. We wouldn't have boots on the ground, but we do have a big stake, and the financial amount that was put up is just crazy," Trump pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the leaders’ talk on Monday that he first of all thanked Trump for the US support "in resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine on a possible peace agreement, on resuming the negotiations that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side" back in 2022. According to Putin, Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum "on a possible future peace treaty defining certain provisions," such as "principles of settlement, deadlines for a possible peace agreement and so on, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time if appropriate agreements are reached." The most important point for Moscow is to "eliminate the root causes of this crisis," the Russian president emphasized.

MP/