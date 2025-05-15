Russian President Vladimir Putin in his statement on May 11 proposed precisely direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question about the possibility of European countries' participation in the talks.

"As you know, on May 11, the president put forward an initiative to hold direct talks between Russia and Ukraine without preconditions. We are talking specifically about direct talks," the spokesman pointed out.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the talks will resume the negotiations that were interrupted in spring 2022 between Moscow and Kiev but were disrupted at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

MP/