US-Ukraine-Turkey talks begin in Istanbul

A high-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Turkey, the US, and Ukraine started in Istanbul on Friday under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Anadolu Agnecy reported.

The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg.

Ukraine’s delegation included Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

The trilateral dialogue is focused on Ukraine-Russia peace.

MNA