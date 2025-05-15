Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine

The Russian delegation to the Istanbul negotiations will include: Mikhail Galuzin - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Igor Kostyukov - Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Alexander Fomin - Deputy Minister of Defense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested over the weekend that Kiev and Moscow resume unconditional direct talks in Istanbul on May 15. US President Donald Trump told Ukraine on Sunday to "immediately" accept Putin's offer. Zelensky took to social media shortly afterwards to say that he would be waiting for Putin in Turkiye. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was preparing for negotiations.

