Ukraine and Russia begin first peace talks in three year

Kyiv said going into the talks that securing an “unconditional ceasefire” was its priority. Moscow said it wanted to address the “root causes” of the war, shorthand for maximalist demands like demilitarising Ukraine, the Telegraph reported.

Expectations for the negotiations - originally proposed by Vladimir Putin - dropped significantly after the Russian leader rejected Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to meet face-to-face.

Donald Trump earlier on Friday said he wants to meet with Putin “as soon as we can set it up”. His comments are likely to worry Ukraine who fear any terms of peace being hashed out without them.

Mark Rutte, Nato’s secretary general, said the Russian leader had made a “big mistake” by sending a lower-ranking team of negotiators.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to “increase the pressure” until Vladimir Putin is ready for peace, saying work had begun on an 18th package of sanctions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, whose country hosts the talks, said today it was essential to secure a ceasefire “as soon as possible”.

MNA