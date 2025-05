Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar and Jammu on early Saturday morning in the midst of tension between India and Pakistan.

Several loud explosions were heard in Jammu city around 4:30 am. The city has been under a complete blackout, Hindustan Times reported.

An explosion was also heard in Udhampur's Dibber area. A video shared by news agency ANI showed smoke rising and air sirens going off.

MA/PR