Trump to hold summit with PG leaders during Saudi trip

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) is planning to invite to the summit the leaders of all Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, American website Axios said citing a US official and two Arab officials.

Trump is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on May 13 and hold bilateral meetings. The summit is planned for the morning of May 14.

There currently aren't plans to invite leaders of other Arab countries to the summit but that could change, an Arab official told Axios.

After the summit, Trump will travel to Doha for a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. On May 15, he'll visit Abu Dhabi and meet Emirati President Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ).

The White House said official details of the trip will be announced soon. The Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment.

MNA