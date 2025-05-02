Tehran will not tolerate threats, pressure: Foreign Ministry

"Following the US President's letter to the Leader of Islamic Revolution and his declaration of readiness to choose the path of diplomacy to resolve the unnecessary and artificial crisis created over Iran's peaceful nuclear program, we entered into indirect dialogue with the US with an approach based on goodwill and backed by national authority and trust," Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

"In the three rounds of talks, Iranian negotiators have explained the positions and demands of the Iranian nation, based on country's principled approaches to international law in the field of the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the end of oppressive sanctions, and have worked diligently to reach a fair, reasonable, and sustainable understanding," Ministry wrote.

"While emphasizing our commitment to the path of diplomacy and declaring our readiness to continue negotiations, we will not tolerate approaches based on threats and pressure, all of which are contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law and are designed to harm Iran's national interests and violate the human rights of Iranian compatriots," it said.

"In this regard, we strongly condemn the continuation of illegal sanctions and pressure on Iran's trade and economic partners, and we consider it another sign that the Iranian people's deep mistrust and suspicion of America's seriousness in the path of diplomacy is justified," it added.

Continuing these illegal behaviors will not change Iran's logical, legitimate, and international law-based positions. Undoubtedly, trying unsuccessful methods and tactics again will only result in repeating the same costly failures, the ministry said.

MNA/