Iran, Kyrgyzstan trade volume enhancement feasible: Aref

Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sydykov Bakyt Tolomushevich, where he also said that "The free trade agreement between Iran and Eurasian countries will expand the level of bilateral and multilateral relations, and we are ready to work together in the field of export of technical and engineering services as well as technology transfer.

The Iranian vice president said that the two countries need to tackle the barriers in the way of expansion of trade relations. He pointed to the upcoming meeting of the joint commission between the two nations, saying "The 14th Joint Commission can build a bright future in developing the level of relations."

Sydykov Bakyt Tolomushevich, for his part, said that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding relations with Iran, adding that "We hope that our economic relations will be enhanced to a higher level."

